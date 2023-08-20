Tamil actor Vishal Krishna: Pan-India films are a phase and they can’t always guarantee success

Tamil film actor Vishal Krishna, all geared up for the release of his pan-India film, Mark Antony, feels not all projects can thrive in this format. Vishal Krishna will next be seen in the film Mark Antony

Acknowledging the recent surge in cross-regional content, Krishna says the dynamics of the industry keeps changing. “Pan-India films are a phase. It’s not that doing one would guarantee success,” the 45-year-old states.

Krishna, who is also a producer, believes in making a judgement according to the script. “You should write your script and see if it works for your home-grown audiences. I prefer to do that. If a film works in your region, then I know it would automatically be picked, and work in other languages as well. I can’t make a film thinking it would be Pan India. Firstly, I need to think about my roots,” he asserts, underscoring the importance of understanding the essence of a story within its cultural context.

The actor, who has been a part of several pan-India projects including Laththi (2022) and The Return of Abhimanyuy (2018), dispels the notion that onlt such films can create an impact: “The trend gained momentum with films such as KGF and Baahubali, which resonated with audiences. These pan-India films worked due to their freshness. A lot of South films are remade into Hindi and they work as well. So, it is not necessary to make films pan-India,” he explains.

When it comes to bridging the gap between regional film industries, Krishna believes the country has already made progress. “There are no boundaries for cinema. The collaboration of artists all over India is organic. It is good for the viewers to watch their two favourite actors in one frame. Viewers have evolved, and are seeking novelty and substance in films,” he continues, “During the Covid-19 phase, everyone has seen all sorts of movies and genres. The audience expects to see something new and visit the theatre only if the movie is very appealing in promotions and trailers. You can’t appeal to them with glamour, only content is what matters. Each film that did well had its own reasons and believers, and the ones that didn’t do well also had its reasons. It’s not that doing a Pan India film would be successful; a film grows organically.”

