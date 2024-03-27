Kamal Haasan reviews Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy's The Goat Life: 'I never thought you would have gone this far'
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam survival drama Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) is helmed by Blessy. It will be released on Thursday. After a special screening of the film, veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared his honest The Goat Life review in a video shared by the makers on Tuesday. Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran says the success of Manjummel Boys, Premalu and Bramayugam paved the way for The Goat Life
Kamal Haasan reviews The Goat Life
In the video, Kamal Haasan started his The Goat Life review by praising the filmmaker. He said, "I really thank Blessy for the hard work; this really happened to someone (Najeeb on whose life the film is based). Mani Ratnam (who was also at the screening) wondered how you worked. In the interval, you feel like drinking more water. Your thirst for making a different kind of cinema is also seen."
He added, “Especially the shot he (Prithviraj) bathes, I never thought you would have gone this far... excellent film, I want people to support it as well.”
Mani Ratnam praises Prithviraj Sukumaran
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam was seen sharing his review in a video posted by Prithviraj Sukumaran on X. He said, “It is amazing, breathtaking… all the visuals… Prithviraj has really done amazing work. I think the whole team has, I don't know how you did it. I don't envy you, must have been very difficult."
About The Goat Life
Director Blessy spent 16 years on this film. The Goat Life was announced in 2018, nearly a decade after Blessy and Prithviraj first discussed it. The Goat Life is an adaptation of the 2008 bestselling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on a true incident.
The film stars Prithviraj as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer, who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.
Prithviraj Sukumaran on The Goat Life
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about what attracted him to The Goat Life's script, Prithviraj said, "It was the ultimate story about the resilience of the human spirit. There are many films that have been made on the above subject, but this manifestation of the same seemed all the more striking, disturbing, inspiring, all at the same time, because this is a life that someone really lived and is alive today. This is a lone man fighting against unbelievable odds, the elements (nature) against him."
He added, "I just thought it was just an unbelievable human story. The book The Goat Life by Benyamin was a hit and as destiny would have it, Blessy managed to get its rights, and he thought I should play Najeeb."
