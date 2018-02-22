Aadujeevitham will fully realize Amala Paul’s potential, says director Blessy

National award-winning filmmaker Blessy’s upcoming Malayalam drama Aadujeevitham, based on the critically-acclaimed eponymous 2008 novel about an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Having been announced with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role of Najeeb Muhammad, an Indian emigrant going missing in Saudi, the latest addition to the cast is Amala Paul, who is thrilled to be part of the project. She will be seen playing a character called Sainu - wife of Najeeb. Amala wrote on her Twitter page that she is “happy” and “honoured” to be part of the project, which will have two Oscar winners - AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty. Widely popular lensman KU Mohanan will crank the camera.

On signing Amala to play Prithviraj’s wife in the film, Blessy told Hindustan Times that he believes the character of Sainu will unearth her full potential. “Compared to what she’s done so far in her career, this will be a very challenging role. This character will fully realize her potential which hasn’t been quite tapped by the roles she’s played in Malayalam. She will be seen playing Sainu at different phases of her life,” he said, confirming that the project will go on the floors from March 1. The film will be predominantly shot in Kerala, Rajasthan, Jordan and Oman.

Aadujeevitham will mark Rahman’s return to Malayalam filmdom after 25 years. Speaking in Dubai last month ahead of a concert which was organized to celebrate 25 years of his musical journey, Rahman said he is thrilled to have signed a Malayalam film after a long hiatus. “I’m working with director Blessy for Aadujeevitham; it’s a beautiful love story.” Rahman’s last Malayalam outing was Sangeeth Sivan directed 1992 film Yoddha, which was his second film as a composer.

According to the novel, Prithviraj’s character will be seen in two looks. For one of his looks, he’ll be expected to lose a lot of weight which will be shot at a much later stage. “We plan to shoot the portion where he looks healthy first. The weight loss process will take time and that portion will be shot in the end.” Prithviraj, according to the industry grapevine, is said to have set aside nearly 18 months for the project.

