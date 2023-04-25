Anurag Kashyap poses with Vijay Sethupathi and Vetrimaaran in new pics, meets entire team of Viduthalai

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been a fan of Vetrimaaran’s films for the longest time, recently met the entire team of Viduthalai. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Rajiv Menon shared photos from their get-together. He captioned the post, “He must be the righ composer for Vetrimaaran…" (Also Read | Anurag Kashyap says he was ‘bored’ of expectations to make a gangster movie) Anurag Kashyap posed with Vijay Sethupathi and Vetrimaaran among others in new photos.

In this picture, the entire lead cast of the film can be seen posing with Anurag, including composer GV Prakash Kumar. Apart from the duo, Soori, Rajiv Menon and his daughter, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran, and Vijay Sethupathi were also seen in the picture.

For the meeting, Anurag was seen in a black T-shirt and red pants. Vijay dressed in a cream shirt and denims. Gautham Menon opted for a blue shirt and pants. Vetrimaaran wore a black and white T-shirt and denims. Sharing a photo from the get-together on his Twitter, GV Prakash wrote, "A picture to remember …"

A few weeks ago, Anurag talked about Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai in his Letterboxd post, calling it a very powerful film. In his Letterboxd post, Anurag wrote, “Viduthalai: Part 1. Very powerful film, superb performances across board , the best opening shot I’ve seen in the longest time .. looking forward to part 2 .. Vetrimaaran is our best.”

A week ago, he had shared a picture on his Instagram page. He captioned the post, “About last night with team Viduthalai (sic).” Viduthalai: Part 1 is definitely not for the faint-hearted. It is an elaborate, detailed exploration of abuse of power and it dives deep into the psyche of a man, an honest police constable, who is torn between his job and trying to find the truth. The film stars Soori as the constable and Vijay as the leader of a liberation group.

Interestingly, Anurag is all set to play the antagonist in Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming 50th film, Maharaja. The project will be directed by Nithilan Swaminathan.

Vetrimaaran recently confirmed that his long-delayed Tamil film Vada Chennai 2 with Dhanush has not been shelved. Putting to rest rumours that Vada Chennai 2 has been shelved, Vetrimaaran clarified that he will take up the film after completing his next two projects.

“Vada Chennai 2 will happen after the release of Viduthalai: Part 2 and Suriya’s Vaadivasal. The project is not dropped. It’ll definitely happen,” Vetrimaaran had said at the audio and trailer launch of the upcoming Tamil film Rudhran. Vada Chennai was the third collaboration of Vetrimaaran and Dhanush. They reunited for Asuran two years later but never got to work on Vada Chennai 2.

Vada Chennai follows the lives of a few characters in Chennai and takes a deep dive into the underbelly of rowdyism and local politics. The first part followed the character of Dhanush, who plays a local carrom player who ends up in the world of gangsters.

