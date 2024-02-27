Khushbu Sundar says her daughters asked her not to watch Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Here's why

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar recently spoke at the Witt: Female Protagonist – The New Hero summit by TV9. When asked about the success of films like Animal, she revealed that her daughters warned her against watching the film. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Celebrities who criticised Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: Javed Akhtar to Kangana Ranaut) Khushbu Sundar called out the audience for supporting films like Animal(Instagram)

‘I don’t blame the director’

Khushbu started the conversation by clarifying that she has not watched Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer Animal. “But as a member of the National Commission for Women, I have seen a lot of cases of harassment, abuse, marital rape and even triple talak, despite it being illegal,” she said, adding, “If a misogynistic film like Animal continues to bring in moolah, becomes one of the biggest box office grossing films, we need to think of the mindset of the people who make it a success.”

She, however, refused to blame Sandeep for making the film and instead, put the onus on the people who watched it. “We had a major issue with Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. But I don’t blame the director because I think for him, it’s success which will count. We show what’s happening in society in films. We talk about respect for women and yet, people watch such films. I wouldn’t want my girls to watch the film. But they did watch it because they wanted to know what it was about. They came back and said, ‘Amma (mother), please don’t watch the film.’ Where are we heading when such films have a repeat audience,” she questioned.

Javed Akhtar’s statement

Lyricist Javed Akhtar also had a similar statement to make in January at the at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival. “If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe, if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman…and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous,” he said, referring to the scene between Ranbir and Triptii Dimrii’s characters. He also placed the onus on the audience, stating that ‘more than the filmmaker’ it’s the audience who must be aware. “You decide what’s made and what should be rejected,” he had said.

