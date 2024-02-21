Dadasaheb Phalke awards 2024 full list of winners: Sandeep Reddy Vanga is Best Director, Nayanthara wins Best Actress

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The grand awards ceremony was attended by many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Nayanthara, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, among others. (Also Read | Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Shah Rukh Khan greets Rani Mukerji; Kareena Kapoor attends event) Dadasaheb Phalke awards 2024 full list of winners: Nayanthara and Sandeep Reddy Vanga won at the event.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Best Actress: Nayanthara (Jawan)

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Best Actor (Critics)- Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander (Jawan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain, (Tere Vaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol (Animal)

Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Television Series of the Year: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Best Actress in a Web Series: Karishma Tanna (Scoop)

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: KJ Yesudas

More about the event

Jawan director Atlee, Shahid Kapoor, and director duo Raj & DK were also honoured with awards for their work last year. At the event, Shah Rukh greeted Rani with a hug and a kiss. Fans, however, thought that Kareena ignored Shahid at the event.

About Jawan

Jawan hit the theatres last year in September and minted over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Helmed by Atlee, the film starred Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt (in extended cameo roles).

About Animal

Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its depiction of misogyny. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over ₹800 crore at the box office.

