Kareena Kapoor ignored ex Shahid Kapoor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards red carpet? Fans think so

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, among many other celebrities, attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 on Tuesday. In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Kareena seemingly ignored Shahid as she walked past him at the red carpet. (Also Read | Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Shah Rukh Khan greets Rani Mukerji; Kareena Kapoor attends event) Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 red carpet.

Kareena ignores Shahid at awards event?

In the clip, Shahid Kapoor stood with Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru on the red carpet. They laughed while posing together for the paparazzi. At that moment, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid's ex-girlfriend, walked by them and greeted only Raj. Shahid, who stood next to him, smiled and looked at her.

How Shahid reacted to Kareena's gesture

After Kareena walked away, Shahid was seen still smiling at her team, who followed her. For the event, Kareena wore a golden shimmery outfit and heels. Shahid was seen in a navy blue outfit.

Reacting to the video, a fan said, “Shahid Kapoor always proves that he has got a superb personality with great sense of humour.” “It was awkward, her ignoring him, Shahid's smile,” wrote another person. A comment read, “She turned to see Shahid's reaction later. Shahid looked three times, awkward smile.. first love.” Another person commented, “The greater the attachment, the greater the ignorance.”

About Kareena and Shahid's personal lives

Kareena and Shahid started dating in 2004 but parted ways in 2007. In July 2015, Shahid married Mira Rajput in Gurgaon. They have two children – daughter Misha and son Zain. Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 in Mumbai. They have two sons – Taimur and Jeh.

Shahid's recent film

Fans saw Shahid recently in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews. The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29. Apart from that, Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

