Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Shah Rukh Khan greets Rani Mukerji; Kareena Kapoor attends event

Many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and Nayanthara, among others, attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024. The event was also attended by Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur on Tuesday evening. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra lock Pathaan 2 script, to begin production end of 2024: report) Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor pose on the red carpet.

Shah Rukh Khan greets Rani Mukerji

For the event, Shah Rukh Khan opted for an all-black ensemble--shirt, blazer, pants and shoes. Rani Mukerji was also seen in a black saree and matching blouse. On the red carpet, the duo hugged and kissed each other and also posed for the paparazzi.

What Kareena, Nayanthara wore to the event

Kareena Kapoor opted for a V-neck beige outfit and a dupatta. Nayanthara wore a mustard saree. The duo smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Shahid Kapoor opted for a traditional navy blue outfit. Bobby Deol was seen in a blue and white outfit. Vikrant Massey also attended the event in a suit.

About Shah Rukh's latest film

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Dunki, which features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29. Apart from that, Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Nayanthara's last movie

Nayanthara was recently seen in Annapoorani. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the movie was released in theatres in December last year. Shahid was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews. The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

