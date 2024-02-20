Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra lock Pathaan 2 script, to begin production end of 2024: report

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be back as Pathaan sooner than expected. As per a Pinkvilla report, Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Studios has locked in on a script for Pathaan 2 and production on the film will begin as early as the end of this year. (Also read: Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film is high on action, low on logic) Pathaan starred Shah Rukh Khan as a 'JOCR' agent.

What is the timeline?

Pathaan 2 will be the eighth film in the YRF spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. A source told Pinkvilla, “This is the twist to the YRF Spy Universe timeline - Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster."

About Pathaan

Pathaan was a blockbuster and the first Hindi film to touch the coveted ₹1000 crore milestone at the box office after the Covid-pandemic almost shut down the Hindi film industry. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While Shah Rukh Khan plays a R&AW agent who creates a new JOCR division of agents to fight terrorism, Deepika plays an ISI agent Rubina and John Abraham plays a soldier-turned terrorist. Dimple Kapadia also had a special role in the movie.

“Pathaan 2 is being designed as the tentpole spy film of the universe that will set things up for bigger conflict in the times to come. It will set up the next phase of YRF Spy Universe's timeline. In fact, P2 sets things up for the big battle between Tiger and Pathaan (Tiger vs Pathaan) in the future timeline,” the source added.

Shah Rukh has not announced his next film yet but he is reportedly working on King with his daughter Suhana Khan. Deepika will be seen next in Kalki 2898 AD.