Game of Thrones creator reveals his favourite character death from the show. No, it's not Joffrey's

HBO's hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones was known for its explicit scenes and gory character deaths. Show creators David Benioff and DB Weiss recently had a chat with Josh Horowitz for his YouTube channel where they discussed GOT, their favourite character deaths and more. Iwan Rheon in a still from Game of Thrones.

Best death scene

David chose Ramsay Bolton's death scene as his favourite. “At the end of Battle of Bastards, When Sophie fixed the sticks to half, you know, on the bastard, she does a walk away, you don't really actually see the death, you see some of it in the background. But you don't really see the depth. But what you do see is Sophie's smile, or Sansa's smile. And it was all in one shot. And we did it you know, seven times or something. I just remember standing there with Dan. And when she finally got like, she nailed it on the seventh or eighth time and it was just that feeling of like that's such that's so epic. I mean, Sophie was so good and when she when she got that shot, I just felt like that's I can now die happy. Maybe I should have died happy right then,” he said.

In the scene, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) feeds her abusive, psychotic husband Lord Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) to his own hounds.

Killing the bad guys

Weiss said, “Favourite death? It was fun, it was so much killing of of good guys that when we finally got to really kill both Joffrey in season four and Ramsay Bolton in season six, it was fun to to go back to the old fashioned kind of joys of just killing off a really bad guy. It felt like it was maybe balancing the scales a little bit. So that that was always enjoyable.”

Game of Thrones ran from 2011 to 2019 for eight seasons. It became one of the biggest shows to ever get made and launched the careers of stars like Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington. It's prequel House of the Dragon will get a second season soon.