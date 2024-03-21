House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer: Battle lines have been drawn between Greens and Blacks. Watch

House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer: The long-awaited trailer of the new instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off is out. However, the makers dropped not one, but two trailers. On Thursday, HBO unveiled a trailer each for Greens and Blacks, drawing the battle lines ahead of the show's premiere on June 17. (Also Read – House of the Dragon season 2 new posters tease arrival of a trailer: ‘Team Green or Team Black’) House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer: HBO drops 2 trailers for the upcoming series

What's in the trailer?

Following the coronation of King Aegon II and the tragic demise of Lucerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon season 2 delves into the heart of Westeros as the legendary 'Dance of the Dragons' unfolds. With factions divided between the 'Greens' and the 'Blacks,' viewers will witness the tumultuous struggle for power and supremacy. As supporters of Alicent and Viserys's son, Aegon II, attempt to assert control over the realm from the seat of power in King's Landing, tensions rise amidst the absence of effective leadership.

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra's Black Council grapples with strategic decisions and moral dilemmas following the tragic loss at Dragonstone. While both factions reminisce about their former camaraderie, the relentless momentum of war pushes them towards irreconcilable conflict, even within their own ranks.

About House of the Dragon

Based on author George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. The story takes place nearly 200 years before the happenings in Game of Thrones.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham are the returning cast members. Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox and Simon Russell Beale join as new members in the series.

The first season of House of the Dragon premiered on August 21 in 2022. It was renewed for a second season after drawing record-breaking ratings for HBO. House of the Dragon Season 2 will release in India on June 17 JioCinema.

