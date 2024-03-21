House of the Dragon season 2 new posters tease arrival of a trailer: ‘Team Green or Team Black’

The second season of the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, will stream on HBO and Max in June. Ahead of a new trailer launch on Thursday, the makers released a set of new posters, asking fans of the show to choose sides. (Also Read: New Game of Thrones spinoff in works with Batman 2 writer exploring Aegon's Conquest) Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy in new posters of House of the Dragon

Team Green or Black

“Tomorrow. All Must Choose. Team Green or Team Black,” tweeted the official account of House of the Dragon, sharing the posters. Six new posters remind viewers of the key characters of the show. Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen take center stage in the new posters, with Alicent representing ‘green’ and Emma representing ‘black.’

Fans pick sides

It looks like fans don’t even have to wait for the trailer or the episodes to drop to pick sides. One fan wrote, “Not sure I know anyone who’s Team Green (nor do I want to).” While another contradicted them, writing, “I think I speak for everyone when I say Team Green.” Another fan wanted to be sure everyone was ‘Team Black’ writing, “We are all choosing Team Black right?” One fan passionately wrote, “Rhaenyra Targaryen she will be always our choice.”

About House of the Dragon S02

House of the Dragon, season 2, picks up the story from George RR Martin’s lengthy novel, Fire and Blood. The book covers roughly 150 years of history, concluding with Dance of the Dragons. The writer and showrunners have been teasing about the show in various interviews for a while now.

George even teased on his blog that a third and fourth season are already in the works, writing, “I...spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon.”

House of the Dragon also stars Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney and Sonoya Mizuno.

