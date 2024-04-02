The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards is taking place live in Los Angeles, straight from the Dolby Theatre. The competition appears intense with hits like Rema and Selena Gomez's Calm Down and Metro Boomin's Creepin ruling the scene. However, this time K-pop superstars are shining brighter than anyone else. BTS' Kim Taehyung, who debuted his new solo album Layover before enlisting in the military, has clinched a major award in the main category alongside J-Hope. Meanwhile, the BTS fandom has once again secured its place as the best fandom. iHeartRadio Music winners: BTS' ARMY wins Best Fan, Taehyung, J-Hope snag big awards of the night(Pic credit: BIGHIT)

Also read: BTS V makes surprise appearance at Soccer game; flashes big smile in SDT uniform

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Layover wins Favourite Debut Album at iHeartRadio

Released on September 8, Taehyung’s Layover consists of a total of 8 tracks. The album includes the singles Slow Dancing and B-sides Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.). The Singularity crooner’s solo era blends jazz, rock, fusion, and acoustic elements, creating a truly unique musical experience.

Layover secured the coveted Favorite Debut Album award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards held on April 1st, 2024. While the second youngest of the group has won multiple iHeartRadio awards as part of BTS before, his win for Favorite Debut Album marks his first award as a solo artist.

BTS ARMY wins Best Fan

BTS ARMY continues to dominate the world’s fandoms as one of the most loyal, largest, and best! The BTS ARMY won the Best Fan Army award once again at the 2024 IHeartRadio Music Awards. BTS ARMY faced stiff competition from other fandoms such as ATINY, Barbz, Beyhive, Swifties, Harries, Rushers, and more.

Also read: Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo comeback in Queen of Tears makes ratings skyrocket amid divorce drama

BTS’ J-Hope wins Favourite On Screen

J-Hope, bagged the Favorite On Screen award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for his film j-Hope IN THE BOX. He faced stiff competition from nominees including Love To Love You, Donna Summer, Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices, Prince: The Final Secret, Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film, and Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

Other top awards won by K-pop stars

Best New Artist (K-pop)- NewJeans

K-pop Song of the Year- Cupid (Twin Version) - FIFTY FIFTY

K-pop Album of the Year- Stray Kids - 5-Star