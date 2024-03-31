BTS V makes surprise appearance at Soccer game; flashes big smile in SDT uniform

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung made a surprise appearance at the Soccer game on March 31. Despite his ongoing military service, the K-pop idol couldn't hide his joy, flashing a broad smile as cameras captured his presence. V was seen attending Round 4 of the 2024 Hana Bank K League 1 soccer match. BTS V makes surprise appearance at Soccer game on March 31(Pic credit: Via twitter)

BTS V attends soccer match at Chuncheon Songam

Clad in his military uniform and sporting a fresh buzz cut, Taehyung surprised everyone at the Chuncheon Songam Sports Town stadium. Fans, already aware of his recent weight gain, were quick to notice a healthier-looking V. His infectious smile instantly lit up the stadium's atmosphere. The unexpected appearance reached a fever pitch when V hit the Jumbotron, catching the crowd completely off guard. Fans who had come to watch the game had no prior knowledge of his presence. The global superstar's cameo on the Jumbotron ignited the stadium even before kickoff. Other photos and videos of the Singularity singer soon flooded the internet.

“Kim Taehyung so handsome in glasses, attending attended the Gangwon FC vs. FC Seoul soccer match at Sangam Stadium! “ A fan wrote on twitter. Others chimed in too. “His face was captured as BTS' hit song Dynamite was played.” “sooo happy to see take a time off enjoying.. miss you taehyungie..” “He looks healthy…am glad.” Check out the snaps.

As the weather gets better, more and more South Korean celebs and A-list stars are heading to the stadium to enjoy the game with their dates. A few days ago Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki was spotted alongside his wife Katy Louise Saunders. The couple joined Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, as well as the Goblin duo Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo to watch the baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

BTS’ V recent activities

The K-pop superstar recently debuted his new single titled FRI(END)S, featuring British actress Ruby Sear in the music video. The song's concept and music video received global praise for its masterful composition and meaningful lyrics. Taehyung is currently serving in the military alongside other BTS members. However, unlike them, the second youngest member of the group has chosen to serve in the special military force.