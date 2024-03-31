BLACKPINK Jennie releasing new solo album under her label this summer: Report

BLACKPINK member Kim Jennie, aka Jennie, is reportedly preparing for a major comeback. The K-pop idol, who recently launched her own label, OA, is targeting a summer release date for her debut solo album. According to a South Korean news network, she is currently dedicated to her album's production and is also investing significant effort into planning her solo career, which will follow its release. A formal statement on the same is awaited. Jennie Kim in Solo music video (2018)(YouTube / BLACKPINK)

BLACKPINK Jennie goes solo under her label OA

In this exciting new chapter for BLACKPINK, a member is poised to be the first to release a solo album under a self-founded label, venturing outside of YG Entertainment. While the group recently renewed their contracts as a whole with YG, each member has also secured individual deals, paving the way for independent endeavors. Jennie would be the first to make this happen among all four leading idols of the group.

Jennie to drop new album in June 2024

The news was reported by South Korean outlet News 1, which emphasized that the SOLO crooner will release her new album in June 2024. Fans have long been awaiting the beloved idols' comeback, especially since they have mostly been focusing on their acting endeavors after cutting individual ties with YG. Therefore, the announcement of a musical comeback is definitely music to fans' ears.

Jennie’s solo songs and albums

The Pink Venom crooners only have a few solo endeavors under their belt, but the ones they do are fan favorites. In 2018, Jennie released her debut solo album titled SOLO. In 2023, she followed up with the release of a special solo single titled You & Me. Meanwhile, Jennie is currently making regular appearances on the tvN entertainment program Apartment 404.

BLACKPINK members' solo labels

The first among all four to debut in the label industry was Jennie with OA, also known as ODDATELIER. This was followed by another member, LISA, who established her own label, LLOUD. Jisoo has also launched her personal label, BLISSOO, with her brother, and Rosé is reportedly working on her own label as well.