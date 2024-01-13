Has BIGBANG disbanded for good? YG Entertainment’s stock takes a tumble

K-Pop's legendary boy band, BIGBANG, may be facing an uncertain future. Rumors of the group's disbandment have swirled for months, and today, those whispers turned into a roar as YG Entertainment's stock price took a significant tumble following the group’s disappearance on the website. Originally a five-piece band, this group has now dwindled to just three members. BIGBANG(YG Ent)

Once recognized as the cornerstone of the K-pop agency, they played a pivotal role in propelling it to new heights. However in the wake of BLACKPINK's individual departure and the recent setbacks faced by BIGBANG, the company's future now stands on shaky ground.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Is BIGBANG gone for good?

BIGBANG made their debut as a quintet, garnering fame for their unique style and bold moves. However, two members, namely T.O.P and Seungri, have since left the group, leaving G-Dragon, Daesung, and Taeyang as the remaining members. Recently, the group has been removed from YG Entertainment's website leaving fans speculating about their future.

Also read: BTS' Jungkook, TXT sweep 2024 People's Choice Awards nods alongside Taylor Swift: See full list

In a February 2022 announcement, YG Entertainment confirmed BIGBANGs spring comeback with a digital single, while also revealing T.O.P.'s departure from the company mentioning that he will still be part of the group. But the latest drug scandal involving one of the members, G-Dragon, has now signaled a change in direction for YG and BIGBANG.

YG Entertainment’s stock witnesses sharp decline

After being cleared of the scandal, G-Dragon left his old agency and teamed up with Galaxy Corporation. It's unclear if he's still part of BIGBANG. The departure of G-Dragon and BLACKPINK members from YG has caused a significant drop in the entertainment agency's stock price.

Also read: BTS V opens up about the experience that turned him ‘quiet and lonely’ from being a jokester

YG has severed ties with its former artists. The profiles of BIGBANG and G-Dragon, as well as Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, were removed from their official website. Despite years of uncertainty, die-hard V.I.Ps (group’s fandom) cling to hope for a comeback. Unlike the official disbandment of 2NE1, YG has never explicitly ended BIGBANG. Fans are holding onto the strong bond between the members, believing that a reunion, even under a different label, remains a possibility.