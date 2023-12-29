BLACKPINK won't renew individual contracts for solo activities with YG Entertainment, announces agency

BLACKPINK agency YG Entertainment on Friday confirmed that they will not renew the members' individual contracts for solo activities. As per Soompi, the agency said that they would 'cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts'. Recently, all four members of BLACKPINK renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities. (Also Read | BLACKPINK Jennie’s label debut and G-Dragon's exit triggers hefty market cap slide for YG entertainment) BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose. (AP )

YG Entertainment issues statement

The group comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. YG Entertainment announced in a statement that the BLACKPINK members won't sign exclusive contracts with them for their solo activities outside of the group.

YG Entertainment said,"BLACKPINK recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities, and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members’] individual activities. We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts."

BLACKPINK will continue group activities with YG Entertainment

Earlier in December this year, YG Entertainment had announced that the BLACKPINK members will continue their group activities with them, amid rumours that Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa will part ways with them. On December 6, YG Entertainment announced, “After careful discussions with BLACKPINK, we signed exclusive contracts for group activities based on deep trust.”

Soompi had quoted YG Entertainment’s executive producer Yang Hyun Suk as saying, “We are happy to be able to continue our relationship with BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK will continue to do their best to shine even brighter in the global music market as artists representing not only our agency but also K-pop, and we send our unwavering support and faith for their future steps.”

About BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured Whistle and Boombayah. It was followed by the single album Square Two. Their songs Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (2018), Kill This Love (2019) and How You Like That (2020) were big hits. Their Born Pink World Tour (2022–23) became the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group.

