‘Han So Hee leave Hyeri alone’, fans react after Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex faces malicious comment on IG

Han So Hee is once again facing online backlash. Nearly two weeks after the initial controversy subsided, Han So Hee reignited the flames of the dating scandal with a lengthy letter explaining her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol, which also involved Hyeri. This move didn't resonate well with many of Hyeri's fans, who rallied behind the actress after she faced online harassment on her Instagram. Two weeks after the initial controversy subsided, Han So Hee reignited the flames of the dating scandal with a lengthy letter explaining her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol(Pic credit: xeesoxee, hyeri_0609)

Hyeri’s IG filled with malicious comments

The My Name star posted a lengthy note on her Instagram on March 29, revealing the timeline of her relationship with Ryu while he remains silent. However, one of the main points of the note was the actress denying Hyeri's claim that she and Ryu may be reconciling again. Han So Hee remained firm in her denial of any 'transit love' case, saying that she couldn't explain why her senior, mentioned the possibility of getting back together during their November gathering.

After the post went viral, Hyeri started getting negative comments on her Instagram page. This comes after Han So Hee expressed her disappointment that she had to face these comments because of the gossip. Han So Hee sent Hyeri a message asking her to explain her social media post, which simply said "funny." Fans of Nevertheless actress blamed Hyeri for damaging their idol’s image.

‘Leave Hyeri alone’

On March 30, there were a lot of K-media stories about the Reply 1988 actress facing negative comments while keeping her mouth shut. Hyeri, on the other hand, did a TikTok challenge with her best friend Taeyeon before having a chat with her. The actress's carefree appearance had fans rallying behind her to shower their support.

“my queen hyeri please continue being silent and let that girl destroy her own career since she can't shut her mouth and let the issue go.” A user wrote on Instagram. “and han sohee for only addressing hyeri and not her cornball looking ass boyfriend. leave hyeri alone weirdo.” Wrote another. “Hyeri won't contact you or your boyfriend, why would she? there's no need to answer your contact attempts nor provide further statements. just leave her tf alone, this drama has been wrapped up a week ago and you're still on your ig account setting yourself up for more.” Others chimed in.

