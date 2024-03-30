Hailey Bieber's new post update is a low-key Selena Gomez diss? ‘So embarrassing'

Whew! Did Hailey Bieber Subtly Shade Selena with a Beyoncé Song? The world goes wild whenever news involves this trio and the years-long buzz about the wife and ex isn't a secret. While Hailey has now been married to Justin for four years, and Selena has found new love with record producer Benny Blanco, many anticipated things had cooled down between them all. However, with Hailey's recent Beyoncé update, some fans are wondering if she subtly shaded Selena. Selena Gomez poses with Hailey Bieber at a recent event.

Hailey Bieber sparks new feud rumour with Selena Gomez

Queen Bey, Beyoncé, is set to make a comeback soon with her new album "Jolene." There’s no shortage of buzz in the music world right now, and it’s no surprise that Ms. Bieber is one of the biggest fans. The Rhode owner wasted no time in sharing the album's cover poster on her Instagram and writing “whew!” alongside the single. While this may not seem like a big deal, fans pointed out the theme of the song, which deals with cheating and betrayal. This accompanied an emoji choice that alone suggested she was feeling a certain way about the new track.

What is Beyoncé’s Jolene about?

Nation’s favourite Dolly Parton's legendary song Jolene is about a woman stealing someone else's man, right? Well, Queen Bey just dropped her own killer version with a surprising twist. While the new song might have Beyoncé’s style touch, it stays true to the song's core story. However, Selena Gomez's fans were quick to interpret Hailey Bieber's recent post as a dig at their idol and found it ‘so embarrassing’. They believe that although Selena's past relationship with Justin Bieber was messy, she has now moved on, focusing on her career and newfound love. Bringing back those old feud rumours are just bad.

The feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Hailey and Selena have been locked in a social media war ever since Justin Bieber. their infamous ex, bounced between them in an on-again, off-again romance. In 2018, JB and SG, they finally called it quits, and just months later, Justin was engaged to Hailey! Despite Hailey claiming that the timeline of their relationship never overlapped with Selena and Justin’s breakup, fans still haven't let it go.