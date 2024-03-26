Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really fall from swing in viral Bahamas video? Fact Check

Sun, sand, and...suspense? Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce and their romantic Bahamian vacation has become the talk of the tinsel town. Tired of the hustle and bustle of everyday life, the lovebirds took to the sand for a tropical escape. As photos and videos of the romantic getaway spread across the internet, one particular clip caught everyone’s attention. It shows a couple lounging on a beach swing, but then abruptly cuts to them taking an unexpected fall. People are claiming that the couple is none other than Travis and Taylor but is that true? Internet debates authenticity of video purportedly showing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's beach mishap(Picture: Via X)

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really fall from swing?

Blurry vacation photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have the internet buzzing over their authenticity. While some images clearly show the couple enjoying a romantic getaway, others are blurry, leading to confusion. Now, a new video that claims to capture the A-listers on the beach has surfaced. However, fans are unconvinced, arguing the couple in the videos doesn't resemble the NFL star and pop icon.

A Twitter account called Poo Crave shared a short video of a couple, a woman who looked a lot like Taylor Swift in a bikini and a man whom they labeled as Travis Kelce. Their swing adventure abruptly ended as they plunged into the water during their first attempt. Since Taylor was wearing the same-style bikini in previous pictures, people really took the video as the couple’s original video; however, that’s not the case.

Fact Check

“If you think that’s Travis Kelce I have a bridge to sell you.” A fan wrote on Instagram, backed by thousands of similar retweets. While the couple sported similar clothing to the famous duo, it's not uncommon for people to dress like that on the beach. Fans argued that the man looked no way like Kelce. A user even pointed out that the video is actually very old and dates back to 2018.

Check out few comments:

“it what world does that man resemble travis kelce it’s not them,” “That’s NOT Taylor and Travis stop being so pathetic and delete this.” “So every random couple in bahamas is tayvis noe? Lmao.” “Trav was wearing white with blue shorts, while Tay was wearing yellow swimsuit. This is not them. Please add a community note in this post.” “I’ve seen this video a couple years ago. This is not them.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Bahamas getaway

Taylor and Travis enjoyed some quality time soaking up the Bahamian sun before the Grammy winner's upcoming leg of the Eras tour starts in May. The couple was recently seen back in LA, grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu in Malibu.