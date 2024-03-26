Sean Diddy Combs NOT on the run: Caught on camera looking tense at Miami airport amid Federal raid

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the American record producer, has not left the US. While his private jet was earlier spotted landing in the Caribbean, sparking speculation about his escape, a new video shows the 54-year-old at Miami airport. A recent video recorded the 54-year-old pacing back and forth at Miami airport while investigators continued to search several of his properties in Miami and LA. The video was taken hours after Homeland Security choppers descended on the multi-million dollar properties. This November 4, 2004, file photo shows Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs directing photographers as they sing "Happy Birthday," to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York. (AP)

Sean Diddy Combs spotted at Miami airport

Sean "Diddy" Combs, facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking for months, was recently filmed outside Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Monday. The video caught him looking tense, amid speculations he was planning to escape to Cape Verde. Authorities reportedly confiscated Combs' mobile phones before he could board a planned vacation flight to the Bahamas.

Where is Sean Diddy Combs?

The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, Sean "Diddy" Combs, was spotted outside the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport customs office on Monday. Clad in dark blue sweatpants and an oversized white T-shirt, his body language spoke a lot about his situation. Earlier photos released by TMZ and Fox 11 showed only Diddy's two sons in handcuffs during the official search. Reports indicate Diddy and others were stopped at the airport before they could reach the location.

The record producer was reportedly on his private jet when a federal search occurred, as per the outlet. According to the publication, Homeland Security arrived at the airport and stopped him. However, earlier in the day, another private plane traveling from Los Angeles to Antigua was spotted on the radar. Though it's unclear who was on board, TMZ tracked it.

Combs was recently accused of sexually assaulting his ex-producer and videographer, Rod “Lil Rod” Jones, multiple times during a 10-month period while he was working on the rapper’s album.