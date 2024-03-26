Sean Diddy's private jet lands in the Caribbean amid federal raids on homes linked to sex trafficking: Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs' multi-million residences in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal cops on Monday afternoon in connection with a sex trafficking investigation. The raids follow accusations by five individuals against the 54-year-old music mogul, alleging serious offenses such as rape and sexual battery. Diddy has allegedly left the United States, with his private jet reportedly on the ground in the Caribbean. More details are still awaited. Sean Diddy Combs presents the award for best collaboration of the year at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Diddy's private jet lands in the Caribbean amid raid

Earlier, Diddy's kids Justin Combs and Christian “King” Combs were seen handcuffed on the ground in a video released by Fox 11 as Diddy's home and several of his U.S. properties were searched by Homeland Security. Staff were also grilled for hours by the investigating team. NBC reports that officials confiscated phones from Combs' Miami residence before he was set to depart for vacation in the Bahamas.

While police did not say if he was still on the trip at the time of the incident, sources told the news outlet that he had been in Miami when armed officers arrived at his property.

Has Diddy Combs fled the US?

TMZ, also reports that Diddy’s private LoveAir LLC jet was spotted in Antigua. Some users on social networks say that the rapper can escape to Africa in Cape Verde. Nonetheless, there have been no confirmations of his presence on the plane. Similarly, official representatives did not respond to a request for comments either.

Why are Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s properties being raided by the feds?

Homeland Security has not released an official statement linking Diddy to the sex trafficking case. Nonetheless, reports indicate that the rapper’s L.A residence was stormed by federal law enforcement agents, while helicopters hovered above. The raid followed several litigations filed against the rapper on various grounds including sexual assault and human trafficking. However, Diddy, claims the accusations are fallacious.