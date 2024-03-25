Selena Gomez posts and deletes racy Instagram photos in 60 seconds; fans slam bullies

Selena Gomez briefly posted a revealing photo on Instagram before deleting it within a minute. The since-removed image has sparked an online firestorm, with many fans defending Gomez against body-shaming bullies. Some even speculated that Gomez might have suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she posted the photo. The Love On singer sported a low-cut black bandeau top while posing for a glam selfie look. The photo was quickly taken down, but not before fans took screenshots and made it the top trending story on Twitter. Actor Selena Gomez was seen in white wedding during the filming of her upcoming series Only Murders in the Building in New York City.

Selena Gomez deletes the ‘racy’ snap on Instagram

In a surprising move on March 24th, Selena Gomez returned to Instagram with two ‘racy’ photos. The singer, who has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the platform, posted the alluring pictures on Saturday night. The photos captured Gomez with her wavy, hazel hair cascading down her shoulders. However, fans were quick to notice a minor wardrobe mishap in one of her snaps, where her top slipped slightly lower than intended.

Selena Gomez’s fans slam body-shaming bullies

Selena has long been an advocate for body positivity, as have her loyal fans. After the incident, Selena's fans went on social media to call out the "bullies" who had been posting derogatory comments about Selena's body. A fan wrote, “Selena Gomez is fighting for her life because she has an autoimmune disease called systemic lupus erythematous. making fun of her weight when you know damn well that she has a disease is disgusting.”

Others chimed in too. “It’s very sad seeing people bu!!y her online because she’s no longer pleasing to their eyes anymore.” “The changes in Selena Gomez's body is simply as a result of maturity...She is one of the realest and transparent celebrities out there who doesn't fake a thing and shows it as it is.”

Selena Gomez’s Lupus diagnosis

Selena has been dealing with lupus for more than a decade. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects women aged 15-45. The singer has opened up about her journey with the disease, including her kidney transplant and chemotherapy treatments, as well as how it has affected her mental health.

Last year during a TikTok live, the Love On singer said, “I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally, and then when I’m off it I tend to kind of lose weight.” She continued, “I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what [you’re] going through, [when] nobody knows the real story… you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful.”