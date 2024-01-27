What are Legging Legs? Netizens call out viral TikTok trend over dangers of body shaming

The behemoth rise in the number of social media users over the last few years has given rise to numerous trends. Almost every day, a new trend emerges, urging users to partake in it. However, not all trends are safe. The world became aware of the tragic consequences of trends like the Blackout Challenge that left Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old, dead. Recently, a new trend, Legging Legs, has emerged, raising concerns over the dangers of body shaming. TikTok trend Legging Legs sparks outrage online

What does the TikTok trend Legging Legs mean?

The latest “body shaming” trend, Legging Legs, stands for a term used to describe the so-called “perfect” appearance of legs, making it suitable for a person to wear leggings. The trend has amassed over 33 million views on TikTok, with several users posting videos of themselves showing off “toned” and “slim” legs.

According to the trend, the criteria for having legging legs are a thigh gap and thin legs. The trend seemingly suggests that clothing apparel like yoga pants and tights look good on those who have a petite body structure. The viral trend sparked outrage after hundreds of videos were shared on the platform. Netizens called out the trend for promoting body shaming, which could lead to potential body image issues.

Netizens furious over dangerous TikTok trend Legging Legs

Social media users have heavily criticised the latest body shaming trend. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “Apparently there’s a new “trend” going around called “leggings legs” meaning if you have a thigh gap & skinny legs then you’re the ideal person to wear leggings. & I just need to know why we’re suddenly going back in time.”

Another user said, “Thigh gaps is now rebranded as “legging legs” on TikTok. I genuinely hope it doesn’t become a trend again. I saw the severe damaged it did when I was in high school.” One more user remarked, "wtf are "legging legs" our bodies are not trends just STOP if u have legs and u have leggings congrats u have leggings legs."