Keerthi Pandian talks about body shaming, married life in exclusive interview

Keerthi Pandian, daughter of famous actor Arun Pandian, stepped into the dream factory of cinema, seeking her own place. Her journey has been full of hurdles. Initially broken and shattered, she later understood the world, loved herself, and not only rose up but also achieved what she desired. Keerthi Pandian says body shaming comments don't bother her.

She has been in love with Ashok Selvan for almost 10 years and recently tied the knot with him. Today, her film Kannagi is being released. She shared various things about the film and her personal life exclusively with Hindustan Times Tamil.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Does Keerthi Pandian have a great affection for her family?

There are often differences and disputes within a family. What we give importance to in these situations is in our hands. Family, knowingly or unknowingly, hurts us sometimes. There have been incidents of arguments and disagreements.

But what goes beyond all this is the family. Whatever the issue, we must first sit down and talk. This doesn’t happen in most families, which is not good. Eventually, this affects everyone at some point.

How is married life?

Ashok is a very respectful person. He believes that people’s thoughts and opinions are their own. He lets them be, without unnecessarily interfering or wondering why they think a certain way. He respects everyone’s opinion.

He is very empathetic. He truly has a golden heart, which I have witnessed many times. Ashok is a beautiful soul. He has many good qualities. I am mentioning the top 3 here.

Ashok is very determined, whether in life or work, he is steadfast.

He is very truthful. In his thoughts, actions, and everything, there is an element of honesty.

The quality I admire most in him is his thoughtfulness. He has been thoughtful about many things over these 10 years.

Now that we are married and living together, we share household chores like cooking, cleaning, and washing dishes. But he never did these things before.

However, he understands that we need to take care of each other. I am very particular about cleanliness.

I like things to be kept in their place. But Ashok is the complete opposite!

Still, he makes an effort. If he likes something, he will think about it a lot. This isn't just in our relationship, but also in his approach to family.”

How do you handle negative comments about your slim physique?

Those who criticize negatively are already suffering in some way in their lives. That’s why they make such comments.

Secondly, when they see someone better than themselves, they feel jealous even if that improvement is not present in their life.

We can’t completely blame them, as they might be facing other pressures.

Regarding marriage, some families constantly put pressure related to marriage. But the expectations of the groom or bride might be different.

Such situations might attack them, making them feel like they don’t have a suitable partner. A person who shows love to everyone, who is positive, won’t think like that. Even if there are shortcomings on the other side, they will accept and move on.

I have also judged others in the past. But through my journey, I have realized that we shouldn’t judge others. It's wrong!

Regarding body shaming, we should take good care of our minds.

We must definitely be healthy, but I don’t agree with forcing others to work out, especially if they have physical issues.

We should first accept and love our bodies. If we are truly aware of our health, that’s enough.

People will keep talking... At family events, some relatives and fans... They say I would fly away in the wind... It doesn’t bother me. They keep body shaming... If we do that, what’s the difference between us and them?

What event in your life caused a significant turnaround?

I can’t say everything changed overnight. That journey took its time.

Many people experience a turning point in their lives, changing their perspective and turning their lives upside down. I have had such small but significant changes in my life.

Those changes altered my perspective; my father used to talk to me a lot. Many things he said indirectly pointed to what I needed.

Self-love is very important in my life.

Why is everything going wrong for me, why is everyone criticizing me... Such things are external.

But if you look closely, none of that is in your control. The only thing under your control is how you react to those problems and how much you let them affect you. After realizing this, my life changed.

I talk a lot to myself for my mental well-being, that is, self-talk. That could be writing a lot.

That conversation is between me and the paper. We can’t express everything outwardly. But when writing in a journal, it feels like unloading a burden.

When you write down your problems, you find many answers.

We look at a thing in one way, but when we write about it, we might think of looking at it from a different angle. When you look at it that way, your life starts to change."

What is the message of the film Kannagi?

In Kannagi, we are not conveying any particular message to the audience. The film is about the lives of four women and their journey.

Each trailer of the film gives a different feeling to each viewer. That’s how the film is too. It will impact each viewer in a different way.

What kind of scripts does Keerthi look forward to?

If I am taking a character from a film, and if the film and story remain the same, I won’t do that character. Because it means that character is not significant in that film.

I have rejected big opportunities. Even in a commercial film, if my character is important, I will do it.

Regarding love marriages in today’s times, what are your thoughts?

I can’t say that love marriages are better than arranged marriages seen at home. Both have their good and bad. Divorces happen in both. Even in an arranged marriage, it’s good if the individuals see each other, talk, and travel together for some time before getting married.