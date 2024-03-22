Bianca Censori looks ‘uncomfortable’ wearing sheer tights next to Kanye; ‘body language screams help’

Kanye West's recent public outings with his wife Bianca Censori have sparked a firestorm of conversation, particularly regarding Censori's attire and her body language. The Yeezy model stepped out with her husband Kanye for a Cheesecake Factory date, showcasing yet another scandalous look. While it's not the first time she has surprised onlookers with her bold wardrobe choices, the repeated instances have certainly left fans concerned. Bianca Censori is Kanye West's new wife after Kim Kardashian.(Twitter/ Daily Loud)

Bianca Censori steps out in sheer tights

On Wednesday, the Vultures rapper treated his wife to a Cheesecake Factory date, flashing his titanium teeth to the paparazzi. He sported an all-black outfit as the couple walked arm-in-arm and later struggled to unlock the gate. Despite dining at the family-friendly restaurant, the former Yeezy architect went for a pair of completely sheer nude tights as a top.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s cheese factory date

Censori went braless underneath a pair of black sheer tights and a pair of Prada shorts that cost an eye-watering $825. She completed her look with white pointy stilettos and a black clutch bag. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun and completed her look with blue eyeliner and dark sunglasses. Kanye on the other hand sported his signature all-black baggy attire, paired with black sunglasses.

Fans concerned over Bianca’s body language

“She always looks uncomfortable and uneasy. Her body language screams help me!” a fan commented on the video. Others chimed in too, “She’s walking on the out side of the sidewalk and she reaches to open the door”, “Why doesn’t she ever have clothes on? She always look scared and nervous.. Something is definitely not adding up..Just my opinion.” “That laugh is forced, my goodness this is hard to watch.” “Just wanna know why is she always exploited while Ye be fully dressed and covered…”

This is the couple’s second date at The Cheesecake factory. They went there just two days ago for a night out inside The Grove. West has been styling his wife in X-rated outfits ever since they tied the knot in December 2022. Earlier the rapper explained why he shares his wife’s semi-nude pictures “on purpose.”

In a video earlier, Kanye said, “Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose.” Panning the camera towards Censori who was hiding herself he said, “So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’” The rapper, known for his straightforward demeanor, continued, "‘Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?” He concluded with a blunt message: "So don’t ever say nothing negative. If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go fk yourself. Seriously, leave me, leave the king, the fk alone."