Kanye West still obsessed with Kim Kardashian? Bianca Censori's X-rated fashion ‘game plan’ outed

Kanye West's wife and Australian Yeezy architect Bianca Censori shot to spicy fame in recent memory for particular reasons. Her unswerving X-rated fashion choices nearly landed her with jail time in Paris. On top of that, her family and friends are exceptionally ‘concerned’ about her husband's alleged ‘controlling ways." But now, experts are claiming there's nothing to worry about because it's all part of the controversial pair's self-serving ‘game plan.' Kanye West and Bianca Censori are charging ahead with a strategic 'game plan' against Kim Kardashian with every piece of controversial publicity.

The American rapper finalised his divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in November 2022, and all it took to get over his 6-year marriage with her was a month. In December 2022, he secretly wed his now 29-year-old wife, Bianca Censori. However, newly emerging claims suggest that he may not actually be over Kim after all.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's ‘game plan’ against Kim Kardashian

Earlier this week, Kardashian and Censori were unexpectedly pictured together at Ye's Vultures 2 Listening Party in San Francisco. All seemed fine between the two, and the internet was pleasantly startled by the two being on peaceful terms with each other despite Kanye's starkly opposing treatment of them. West was contentiously known for ridiculing Kim for her explicit fashion choices during their marriage. However, the tide has changed entirely as now he allegedly ‘forces’ Bianca to push for attention-grabbing antics.

Also read | Kanye West is feuding with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, but why? Online DM battle explained

It has significantly earned them a lofty space in the headlines, and all seems to be going according to the supposed ‘game plan' that West hatched after he nearly went bankrupt for his antisemitic slanders, losing numerous deals and projects from under his radar.

A new DailyMail report states that Bianca isn't merely a passive pawn in Kanye's ploy. She has a ‘game plan’ and has reportedly told her family and friends “that she knows what she is doing and she has this under control.”

Moreover, Kanye and Bianca's joint undertaking strategists around them “breaking the internet” with such X-rated looks to “outshine” Kardashian. Mark Borkowski, a leading PR guru in the UK, said West was pushing his “freak show” to the limit by using Censori to imitate similar strategies Kim pursued for publicity. Borkowski also busted Kanye's ‘coercive’ ways as Censori happily played along to the beat of the drum on her accord. He continued, “Kanye understands outrage and is trying to break the Internet.”

He also acknowledged that there was a fine line between all those who believe that Bianca is being controlled and those who firmly hold the sentiment that “this woman is complicit and fully involved with this freak show.” Despite those strong responses, everybody engages in the “weird freak show” in their own way. The PR guru noted that it wasn't merely a way for Kanye to keep his name at the top, but also a “statement to his ex-wife … who engaged in the same publicity, which he is taking to another level,” minus the panache she handled it with.