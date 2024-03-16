Kanye West is feuding with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, but why? Online DM battle explained

Twitch streamer and video creator Kai Cenat and Kanye West are feuding over a hilarious misfire that eventually needed the hip-hop icon's manager to kill the flames. Ye blasted the YouTuber in his Instagram direct message, which Cenat eventually shared on his stream. The drama that blew out of proportion is live on his YouTube channel and takes one through the duo's DM battle. Kanye West's feud with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was ultimately resolved by his manager, John Monopoly.(YouTube)

The feud amplified when the DMs exchanged between them went viral after Cenat shared them on his Instagram stories. “Don't make no jokes about my clothes. When you ain't saying nothing about what adidas is doing. When Vultures song came out you ain't play my verse. You controlled. Don't play with me," Ye wrote to Kai on Instagram. The baffling text startled Kai as he questioned his life options about why the Vultures rapper had slammed him in his DMs out of nowhere.

Kanye caught sight of Kai's video, wherein he tried the clothing items the controversial star's brand had sent him. He put on a pair of pants and incited a gag when he didn't fit the clothes. The video shows him dancing around with the extra-large clothes dropping down. However, as the clip went viral out of context, the Yeezy entrepreneur interpreted it as the Twitch star ridiculing him.

Kanye West-Kai Cenat feud

Cenat has over 6 million subscribers on YouTube and is prominently known for collaborating with Nicki Minaj and Bobby Shmurda. Earlier this year, he scooped the Streamer of the Year award at The Streamer Awards, making it his second high-ranking recognition for the second year in a row. The rambunctiously loud Twitch streamer is known for his eclectic comedy content, but his ways backfired on him when Kanye got in touch.

Responding to Ye's searing message, Kai Cenat did his best to quickly diffuse the situation and clarify his side of the story. He extended his “love” for the brand, as he'd excitedly highlighted upon unwrapping the Yeezy package in the video. The clip also shows him asking for a new pair “immediately," replacing the baggy option he'd received. However, Kanye construed it as Cenat simply “playing” him.

Cenat's initial response to Ye read: “I hear you bro but ain't no jokes was being said when I first opened up that package I showed love instantly. All I did was try on the sweats and it didn't fit. No jokes made. I immediately asked for a new pair.” Nevertheless, the popular streamer's explanation didn't put Kanye at ease. Instead, he perceived him as being “controlled” like a “pawn" and employed to diss his clothing.

Kai unwittingly got dragged into a feud with Kanye. It was a resounding reminder of Ye's bad blood with Kick steamer Adin Ross. During an interview with BigBoyTV, Ye addressed Ross' public apology to Mr and Mrs West (Bianca Censori).

As for the Kanye-Kai Cenat feud, the Carnival song-maker's current manager, John Monopoly, jumped on a call with the Streamer of the Year. The comedic content creator had previously urged Kanye to get on a call with him, who quickly turned down the proposition. The 22-year-old streamer's sombre conversation with Monopoly seemed to have iced the fire. It ended with Kai wanting him to pass on a message to Ye: “It's better for us to be together than apart… just let Ye know I feel like it was a misunderstanding."