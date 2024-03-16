YouTube star Adin Ross apologises for getting Andrew Tate arrested in Romania

Adin Ross is rapidly gaining popularity over Kick and YouTube, but his indirect action led to the detention of Andrew Tate. At present, Ross admits he was partly responsible for what occurred. Adin Ross feels guilty for inadvertent role in Andrew Tate's arrest(AP/Instagram)

Earlier this week, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were reportedly sent back to the UK to face accusations of sexual aggression, which they have been facing in Romania, and the trial is about to conclude.

The Tate brothers are accused of heinous wrongdoings beginning from 2012 to 2015. However, they have “unequivocally denied” all the charges ranging from rape to human trafficking. These charges materialized as a consequence of the Tate brothers, with two other women, being caught in December 2022.

The genuineness of Ross's implication became apparent upon learning that the police officers decided to take a quick action after Ross mentioned – during a live online broadcast – that Tate was thinking of leaving for the United States.

‘Thank god he did not get put back in there’: Ross

Ross recounted Tate’s words to him, saying, “Hey, I’m going to be leaving Romania soon and never coming back… So if you want to come and see me it’s basically now or never.” This prompted the police to apprehend the Tate brothers out of concern that the Top G might flee to a non-extradition country.

Following the arrest, Ross expressed his regret and acknowledged his unintended role in the events. During a Kick livestream, he stated, “Andrew Tate’s team confirmed that I f***ed up, and Tate told me. I f***ed up, and thank god he did not get put back in there, "cause I would’ve felt really guilty.”

Ross also shared that he has been in communication with Tate since the incident. He relayed a conversation with Tate: “Dude, just come to Romania. I want to give my people, your people, what they want to see. Let’s do some content, you’re okay, I forgive you.”