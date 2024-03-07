Kick streamer Adin Ross under fire for comments on Ryan Garcia’s mental health

Popular streamer Adin Ross is under fire for his comments on boxer Ryan Garcia’s mental health. Garcia became a topic of discussion on social media after he shared a series of posts that raised concerns about his mental well-being. Kick streamer Adin Ross is under fire for comments on Ryan Garcia’s mental health (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File, @adinross/X)

Garcia’s alarming social media posts involved claims about Satanism and accusations that he was witness to acts of sexual abuse at the secretive Bohemian Grove, which is a private club particularly known for its elite membership. Besides concerns about his mental health, people have also questioned his ability to perform, especially now that he is bracing for a bout against Devin Haney on April 20.

Ross has now joined the group of people who have questioned Garcia’s mental health on social media. The famous Kick streamer addressed the issue during one of his live broadcasts.

What did Adin Ross say?

“Sometimes when you’re in a position like Ryan Garcia, you have a lot of pressure,” Ross said. “Sometimes it’s really hard to be mentally stable at times.” He added that one can often “crash out” or “get episodes.”

“Somebody around Ryan needs to just make sure he is OK,” he said, adding that someone should sit down and talk to him. Ross added that he did not know whether Garcia is using cocaine.

“I pray for you, Ryan,” he added. “I got love for Ryan, I’ve talked to Ryan, he has checked up on me a lot.”

Ross’ concern for Garcia, however, was not perceived well by his audience. Some argued that the way Ross handled the issue, on a public platform, is not the right way to deal with a sensitive topic like this. While some said a private discussion would have been a better way to handle it, others accused Ross of simply trying to capitalise on a trending topic. Some even accused Ross of having connections to the “elites” that Garcia alleged had been involved in inappropriate acts.

"Adin knows what Ryan's talking about but he a puppet to them," a user commented on TikTok under the video from Ross' stream. "adin is with the elites," another said.