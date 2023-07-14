Months before the cocaine incident, Secret Service admits to recovering marijuana from White House

There has been a trace of marijuana at the White House, discovered by the Secret Service at the West Wing's executive entrance. The search was made by the Secret Service, and all of these unusual drug busts have been showing up since the Biden Administration. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the White House, where over the Fourth of July holiday weekend cocaine was discovered in an entry area where visitors place electronics and other belongings before taking tours, in Washington, U.S. June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)

On July 2nd, during a routine sweep, it was brought to the attention of a Secret Service agent that a white powder-like substance had been discovered. After running tests, it was found that this powder-like substance was nothing but cocaine. The narcotics were found in the hallway of the West Wing's executive entrance.

Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in his statement, "No one was arrested in these incidents because the weight of the marijuana confiscated did not meet the legal threshold for federal charges or DC misdemeanor criminal charges as the District of Columbia had decriminalized possession." The marijuana was collected by the officers and eventually destroyed.

In 2022, while passing through security and screening, people were caught in possession of marijuana twice before, making this the third time narcotics were found on the property. Biden Administration to be held suspicious and questioned for the purpose of such an incident occurring for the third time.

There is only one question that the people held the Biden government accountable for, and that is: how are the people with access to narcotics being allowed into the White House? And what is the true purpose of these people being there?

Prior to the incidents that took place before 2021, there have been five members of the Biden administration who have been fired for the consumption of marijuana. It was seen that the use of marijuana was inclined toward younger staff and members who came from states where it has always been legal.

The evidence and the case being provoked in the cocaine case were neutralized simply because there has not been enough evidence stating that the FBI forensic tests were unable to grasp fingerprints on the bag of cocaine that was found.