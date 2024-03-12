Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan to be extradited to UK, Romanian court rules

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate will be extradited to the United Kingdom, a Romanian court ruled on Tuesday, March 12. The duo were previously detained in Romania after an arrest warrant was issued by the British authorities. Andrew and Tristan were detained on Monday evening for 24 hours for sexual aggression allegations dating back to 2012-2015. A police officer escorts Andrew Tate, center, handcuffed, from the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Online influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania and handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, his spokesperson said Tuesday. (AP Photo/ Alexandru Dobre)(AP)

Romanian court approves Andrew and Tristan Tate's extradition to UK

Following their detainment, a judge at the Bucharest Court of Appeal approved their extradition to the UK after their trial for separate charges in Romania is over. Andrew is charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang for sexual exploitation of women. He was arrested along with his brother and two Romanian women.

The Court of Appeals said in a statement per AP that it “rules to execute the arrest warrant and ... to postpone handing over the requested person until the final verdict in the criminal case argued at the Bucharest court.”

Tate brothers' representatives issued a short statement, calling the detainment “bewildering,” and said that the “decade-old accusations” have left them “dismayed and deeply troubled.”

Despite the arrest warrant by the UK authorities, representatives for the Tate brothers say that they “categorically reject all charges.” The statement further adds that Andrew and Tristan are disappointed over the revival of the case, citing a lack of plausible evidence.

After the court postponed Andrew and Tristan Tate's extradition to the UK, their legal counsel Eugen Vidineac said, “We appreciate the Bucharest Court of Appeal's decision to postpone the extradition of Andrew and Tristan Tate.”

“This ruling provides an opportunity for the brothers to participate fully in their defence and for the legal process to proceed in a transparent manner,” Vidineac added, per Reuters. The court ruling comes after the lawyers representing women who accused Andrew of sexual assault requested the UK police for his detainment.

The victims' lawyers said in a statement, “Last week, we received information that Tate might have been planning to flee Romania, where he is due to stand trial for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking,” per Independent.