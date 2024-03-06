6-year-old girl sexually assaulted by two teens in Ballia, Varanasi

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two teenage boys at an isolated location on the outskirts of a village in the Fefana area of Ballia on Monday, according to police reports on Wednesday. The police held both teenage boys, who are also residents of the same village. For Representation Only (AFP File)

According to the police, the girl was playing with the two boys, aged 10 and 12, in the village. They then took her to an isolated area on the outskirts of the village, where they sexually assaulted her.

Police said that the victim returned home in tears and informed her family about the incident. Subsequently, her family contacted emergency services at dial 112 and informed the police. Later, the victim’s mother filed a complaint against the two teenage boys. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC.

Additional superintendent of police, Ballia, Durga Prasad Tiwari, stated that the incident occurred on Monday while the girl was playing with the boys, who took her to a secluded place and raped her. Both the accused, aged 10 and 12, were detained on Tuesday and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, where they were sent to a reform home. The officer added that further investigation is ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)