Hiring masons, labourers gets easier with UP Digital Labour Chowk app

The launch of the UP Digital Labour Chowk mobile application is set to simplify the hiring of masons and construction labourers by allowing employers to connect directly with registered workers through their smartphones while enabling labourers to access job opportunities and government welfare schemes. The platform is expected to benefit both employers and workers by enabling employers to quickly find skilled labour while expanding employment opportunities for registered workers. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, the app aims to provide a transparent digital platform that connects construction workers with employers while simplifying access to labour welfare benefits.

Officials said builders, contractors, construction agencies, establishments and other employers engaged in construction activities can register on the app and directly contact workers based on their requirements. Similarly, registered construction workers can use the platform to reach employers and find employment opportunities without depending solely on traditional labour markets.

The platform is expected to benefit both employers and workers by enabling employers to quickly find skilled labour while expanding employment opportunities for registered workers. It also provides comprehensive information on various welfare schemes being implemented by the labour department, helping eligible workers understand their entitlements and access benefits more easily, said deputy labour commissioner (Prayagraj Region) Sumit Kumar.

He urged construction workers and employers to download the UP Digital Labour Chowk app from the Google Play Store and make use of its services. He also appealed to them to spread awareness about the platform among fellow workers and employers so that more eligible beneficiaries can avail themselves of its digital services.