Andrew Tate decodes John Cena's nude Oscars 2024 look

Andrew Tate recently suggested that John Cena walking naked at the Oscars 2024 was a humiliation ritual. Tate, a controversial social media influencer, said he believed the WWE legend sold his soul. Andrew Tate has decoded John Cena's nude Oscars look (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP, AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

According to Tate, Cena is now going through some kind of initiation, which includes performing shameful acts in public. Cena was also seen wearing a large dress online. Tate is infamous for his conspiracy theories.

What did Andrew Tate say?

"I want to make something clear: I was saying this morning about how John Cena was doing his humiliation ritual at the Oscars to satisfy his gay paymasters and some people were saying, 'Oh, maybe he is promoting his movie.'" Tate said in a video. "I don't care what movie I make, you can not convince me to do that, you can not convince me to do something fruity or weird, it doesn't matter what movie I am in.”

"I won't do it because my principles are too strong. So, to say he is only promoting a movie is still agreeing with me because you are saying he did it to promote his movie for money, because he sold his soul to his gay paymasters,” he added.

Did John Cena really walk naked on stage?

But did Cena really walk on stage naked? Backstage pictures from the award show later revealed that he was actually wearing a modesty pouch that actors wear while filming intimate scenes.

Rob Mills, the exec VP of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television, said in an interview with Variety that the team underwent an intense process to get Cena on stage, naked. To ensure the surprise did not leak, they even rehearsed in a closed room. “There was a lot of reticence of not just a fine from the FCC, but potential complaints,” he said, adding that the S&P team wished to ensure everyone knew Cena was not completely naked.

“I’m going to educate you a little here. A bulge cannot be showing, and you can’t show crack. It was also, ’What happens if he drops that card?’ So, we made sure that, for all intents and purposes, he looked like a Ken doll up front. His crack was covered in the back and then the envelope was Velcro-ed on there so it wouldn’t fall. But beyond that, he was naked,” Mills added.