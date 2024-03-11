Jimmy Kimmel mocks Katie Britt in scathing monologue at the Oscars 2024

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, featured its share of political satire and celebrity reactions. During his monologue, Kimmel poked fun at Alabama Senator Katie Britt's rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address, likening her to Emma Stone’s character in her film Poor Things. FILE - Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Former U.S. Rep. George Santos alleged in a lawsuit in New York, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, that late-night host Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced lawmaker on the show. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

"Emma played an adult woman with the brain of a child, like the lady who gave the rebuttal to the State of the Union on Thursday night,” the 56-year-old comedian said. This statement was in criticism of Britt's recent stance regarding her political stances, notably on the border crisis and economic challenges.

Kimmel's statement received criticism over the internet with one X (formerly Twitter) user quipping, “Kimmel used to be funny.” Another user said, “Only Democrats are allowed to be dramatic..."

Kimmel's joke about Stone’s film sprouted a reaction from the actress. Lip readers interpreted her comment as a derogatory remark, saying, "He's a p***y.” Another user commented, “All Jimmy did is insult everyone” on X (formerly Twitter).

Actress Scarlett Johansson also parodied Britt on "Saturday Night Live," mocking her stance on various issues and her attempt to appeal to women voters. She role-played Britt, saying, “You see, I’m not just a senator. I’m a wife, a mother and the craziest b***h in the Target parking lot.”

Despite the criticism, Britt doubled down on her rebuke of Biden's leadership, particularly regarding the border crisis and rising consumer costs.

“You think about the parents whose children have died of fentanyl poisoning. Enough is enough, and the president needs to assume responsibility,” the senator stated as much Friday during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

“He knows how to do this. President Trump laid out a roadmap of how to secure our border and make our country safer, but he refuses to do so.”

Britt, who had never held elected office prior to her election in the 2022 midterms, continues to build a national profile.