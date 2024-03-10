Scarlett Johansson's hilarious recreation of Katie Britt's SOTU response on SNL takes social media by storm: Watch

Sen. Katie Britt’s State of the Union response was so dramatic and “disastrous,” as some said, that many were quick to compare it to a Saturday Night Live skit. SNL did not not hold back. Scarlett Johansson made a surprise appearance as Britt, with her hilarious monologue taking the internet by storm. Scarlett Johansson hilarious recreation of Katie Britt's SOTU response takes the Internet by storm (@CollinRugg/X, @nbcsnl/X)

Britt, in her 17-plus minute response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, mocked the president’s age and his policies. "Biden proudly proclaims that ‘Bidenomics is working,'" Britt said, at times appearing as though she was on the verge of tears. "Goodness, y'all. Bless his heart. We know better.”

"Let's be honest," Britt said. “It's been a minute since Joe Biden pumped gas, ran a carpool or even pushed a grocery cart.”

Her melodramatic speech prompted criticism, and needless to say, social media memes.

Scarlett Johansson as Katie Britt

Johansson as Britt is as funny as it gets. “Good evening America, my name is Katie Britt, and I have the honor of serving the people of the great state of Alabama. But tonight, I’ll be auditioning for the part of scary mom,” she said. The setting was the same as Britt’s, and so were the clothes.

“I’ll be performing an original monologue called ‘This country is hell.’ You see, I’m not just a senator. I’m a wife, a mother, and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot,” she continued.

During Britt’s speech, she told a story about a woman she met while she was visiting Texas, who had been sex trafficked by the cartels. Blaming Biden’s border policies, she made it sound like the incident was a recent one. However, The Washington Post reported that her experiences are from the time when George W. Bush was president.

Johansson as Britt told viewers in the sketch, “First and foremost, I’m a mom, and like any mom, I’m going to do a pivot out of nowhere into a shockingly violent story about sex trafficking. Rest assured, every detail about it is real except the year, where it took place, and who was president when it happened.”

Breaking into full QVC mode, Johansson’s Britt then began hawking a diamond necklace that “goes with anything, and you can wear it from the church to da’ club.”

Johansson also poked fun at the setting of Britt’s speech, which was a kitchen. “You know, my husband Wesley and I spend a lot of time in this kitchen — worrying. Kitchens are where families have the hard conversations like the one we’ll have now about how mommy freaked out the entire country,” she said.

Audience found Britt’s speech to be especially bizarre as it was a mix of dark talk, as well as a bright disposition. Britt told viewers in the sketch, “It’s like I tell my kids every night: We are steeped in the blood of patriots in a castle made of bones. Goodnight kids!”

“The American people who are struggling right now, know this: We hear you. We see you. We smell you. We’re inside your kitchen right now looking through your fridge. And what’s that on the top shelf? Migrants,” she finished.