Colin Jost's SNL punchline: No sober viewing of Scarlett Johansson's films!

American comedian and actor Colin Jost, recently engaged in a joke swap with Michael Che on “Saturday Night Live,” and he had no choice but to drag his wife, Scarlett Johansson on live TV. The duo who co-host the ‘Weekend Update,’ wrote brutal jokes for the other to deliver during the show's final episode for the year.

“New York State now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies,” Jost, 41, said, wincing as he delivered the never-before-seen material.

“I’m kidding, honey, I love all of your movies and if you ask me you’re an even better ‘Black Widow’ than Coretta Scott King,” he said referring to the late Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife.

To make matters worse, Michael introduced a “poet, author and activist … who was last on this show, Season 3, 46 years ago” to sit next to Jost as he delivered the racist quip.

“Please welcome Dr. Hattie Davis, ladies and gentlemen,” he added, welcoming an actor to the set who was ostensibly a black civil rights activist.

Social Media Reaction

People all over social media have been commenting and appreciating the humour of these two hosts.

“Michael Che does him so dirty 🤣🤣🤣,” commented a fan under a clip of the comedy writer roasting his wife.

“They didn’t hold back on this one. Those two are comedy gold. We need more of this,” added another.

“I swear they tried to end him with this one😂,” a third fan added.

Colin claps back at Michael

Elsewhere in the segment, Colin got back at Michael with a joke about Beyonce.

“Last month Beyoncé posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a chrome Versace dress and platinum blond hair that many people online described as ‘too white,’” the standup comic read. “In fact, Beyoncé looked so white that I was finally attracted to her.”

Colin and Scarlett were first linked together in 2017 and married each other in October 2020. In August 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together.