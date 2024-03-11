Twitter reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars monologue, Emma Stone’s response to his Poor Things joke: 'What a prick'

At the 96th Academy Awards, comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned for the fourth time to host Hollywood’s biggest awards show. In his almost 12-minute opening monologue filled with plenty of celebrity jabs, Jimmy made the star-studded audience let out a few laughs, while also getting mixed reactions from social media users. Also read | Oscars 2024 highlights: Oppenheimer is Best Picture, Cillian Murphy is Best Actor, Nolan finally wins Best Director Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (AFP)

Fans discuss Emma’s reaction to Jimmy's joke

Some on X (formerly known as Twitter) speculated about what Emma Stone said to her husband Dave McCary after Jimmy Kimmel joked about the nudity in her Oscar-nominated film Poor Things during the awards show on Sunday (Monday morning in India). Following a montage dedicated to the film, the Oscars host said, “Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV.”

The joke was a reference to nudity in the Emma Stone film, and many fans felt that her reaction to Jimmy's joke implied she was not too happy about his remark. Some on X speculated she had turned to her husband, next to her, and said, “Oh, my God.” Others think Emma said about Jimmy, ”What a prick.”

Sharing a clip of Emma, who won the Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things, a fan tweeted, "Emma Stone calling Jimmy Kimmel a prick... oh clock that tea queen." Another said, "She is saying what we all think..." One more added, “Emma Stone calling Jimmy Kimmel a 'prick' after he insinuated that Poor Things was only about sex... Loving her reaction.”

Reactions to Jimmy's jokes about Robert Downey Jr

Jimmy Kimmel also had Oppenheimer star and Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr in his sights. “This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr’s long and illustrious career... or one of the highest points," Jimmy said. As the camera panned to Robert, who has been open about his previous struggles with drug addiction, the actor tapped on his nose, to which Jimmy responded, “Is it too on the nose? Or is that a drug motion he made?”

While some called the joke 'awkward', an X user said, "Robert Downey Jr, if you want to Will Smith slap Jimmy Kimmel, I don’t blame you." In 2022, actor Will Smith walked onstage at the Oscars, and slapped comedian Chris Rock. The slap was in response to a joke Chris made about Will's ex-wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Fans liked how Jimmy called out Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel won cheers at Oscars 2024 with his Donald Trump jibe. Jimmy shared a review by the former US president about his performance as host of the ceremony. “Has there ever been a worse than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something, which he is not, and never can be,” Jimmy read aloud from his phone. He thanked Donald Trump for watching before asking, “Isn’t it past your jail time?” A fan praised Jimmy for roasting Donald, writing, “Perfectly done.”

Reactions to Jimmy's take on Greta’s director snub

During his monologue for the 2024 Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel also called out the Film Academy for failing to nominate director Greta Gerwig for Barbie. “What an achievement to take a plastic doll no one even liked anymore… Now Barbie is a feminist icon thanks to Greta Gerwig who many believe deserved to be nominated for best director,” Jimmy said. After the audience erupted into an applause, he added, “I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”

"Even Jimmy Kimmel knows that Greta not even being nominated was a travesty and a joke," tweeted a fan in reaction to Jimmy's remark. Another praised him, writing, "Jimmy Kimmel immediately blasting the audience for not voting Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie to be nominated... oh we are off to a GREAT start at Oscars 2024."

