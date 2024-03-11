Emma Stone shows dress' torn zipper during Oscars acceptance speech, reveals how she broke it

Emma Stone won big at the 96th Academy Awards, clinching the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Poor Things. The actor, however, suffered a wardrobe malfunction while accepting the award, as the back of her strapless Louis Vuitton gown split open. (Also read: Emma Stone suffered a wardrobe malfunction before accepting her Best Actress Oscar.

Emma wins Best Actress

Emma appeared shocked to hear her name called out by Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress. She repeatedly touched the back of her dress while hugging Mark Ruffalo, and director Yorgos Lanthimos. She also appeared to say something about her dress breaking as she walked on the stairs to accept the award. Jessica Lange and Charlize Theron also came to her rescue briefly, as Emma came forward to deliver her speech, visibly emotional.

What Emma said in her speech

"My dress is broken; I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,' I’m pretty sure," she said, referring to Ryan Gosling's live performance just a few minutes ago. She then added, “The other night I was panicking, as you can kind of see happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen. Yorgos [Lanthimos, Poor Things’ director] said to me, ‘Please take yourself out of it,’ and he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies, is all of us together. And I am so deeply honoured to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film.”

She concluded her speech by thanking her family, and said, “I really just want to thank my family, my mom, my brother, Spencer, my dad, my husband, Dave. I love you so much. And most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl. So thank you so much. Don’t look at the back of my dress. Thank you.”

Emma beat out a stiff competition in the category which had Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Annette Bening for Nyad, Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall and Carey Mulligan for Maestro. She had previously won an Oscar in the same category for La La Land.

