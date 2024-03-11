Oscars 2024 full list of winners (updated live): Robert Downey Jr wins Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday. This year, Christopher Nolan’s biopic drama Oppenheimer is an odds-on favourite to win multiple Oscars. The Cillian Murphy-led drama is leading with 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Some of the other nominated films are Barbie, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon. (Also read: Oscars 2024 live updates) Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Oppenheimer" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Here is the full list of winners (updated live):

BEST PICTURE

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro“

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

"Oppenheimer"

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

BEST DIRECTOR

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”- WINNER

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”- WINNER

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction”- WINNER

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

"Zone of Interest"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall”- WINNER

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

“Maestro”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"The Boy and the Heron"- WINNER

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Robot Dreams"

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”- WINNER

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom- WINNER

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

“20 Days in Mariupol”- WINNER

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Last Repair Shop”- WINNER

“Nai Nai & Wai Po”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

"Island in Between"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“It Never Went Away,” “American Symphony,"

“I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie,"

“What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie"

“The Fire Inside," “Flamin’ Hot,"

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), “Killers of the Flower Moon”

BEST SOUND

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”- WINNER

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“The After”

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Golda”

“Society of the Snow"

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”- WINNER

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”- WINNER

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One"- WINNER

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

"Napoleon"

BEST FILM EDITING

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”- WINNER

“Poor Things”

