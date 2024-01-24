Billie Eilish is ‘incredibly honored’ on getting an Oscar nomination for Barbie song What Was I Made For?

Billie Eilish has secured her second Oscar nomination. Following the announcement of the 96th annual Academy Awards nominations on Tuesday, the 22-year-old pop sensation, along with her collaborator and brother Finneas O'Connell, shared their excitement about being nominated for Best Original Song for their contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, What Was I Made For?. Billie Eilish at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024. (REUTERS)

(Also Read: America Ferrera reacts to her Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie-Greta Gerwig's snubs for Barbie: 'Incredibly disappointed')

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Sibling Duo's Reaction

The Grammy-winning artist posted a sweet picture on Instagram featuring herself embracing the film's star Margot Robbie. Additionally, she shared an image capturing the poignant moment when their tender ballad played in the movie. In a joint statement, the sibling duo expressed their sentiments regarding the scene.

“We are so incredibly honored to receive a nomination for 'What Was I Made For?'" read their statement. They further expressed their lifelong passion for film, music in cinema, and the Oscars, emphasizing the profound significance of this nomination.

Additionally, they extended heartfelt thanks to the Academy and its members, appreciating the recognition alongside a multitude of songwriters whom they deeply respect and admire.

Billie Eilish and Finneas Get Second Oscar Nomination

Their latest nomination arrives two years after clinching their first-ever Oscar in 2022 for their work on No Time to Die for the James Bond film of the same title.

Eilish's touching ballad, exploring themes of self-discovery has been warmly embraced throughout the awards season. This success culminated in a recent Golden Globe victory for Best Original Song.

The other nominees for Best Original Song includes Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, featuring music and lyrics by Scott George, I’m Just Ken by Ryan Gosling, Becky G and Diane Warren's The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot, and Jon Batiste’s It Never Went Away from American Symphony.

(Also Read: Korean-American film Past Lives scores major Oscars 2024 nods - Where to watch on OTT)

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 10, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.