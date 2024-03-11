Oscars 2024 live updates: Stars and protestors descend at Dolby Theatre; check out early arrivals

Oscars 2024 live updates: Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno, Simu Liu and other stars gathered on Sunday to celebrate the best performances in film at the annual Academy Awards, a ceremony expected to turn into a toast to blockbuster atomic bomb drama Oppenheimer. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was set to return for the fourth time to emcee the film industry's highest honors from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The live broadcast on ABC starts at 4 p.m. PDT (2300 GMT), an hour earlier than usual....Read More

As stars began arriving to walk the red carpet, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters angered by the Israel-Gaza conflict shouted and slowed traffic in the blocks surrounding the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Oppenheimer, the three-hour drama directed by Christopher Nolan, led the field with 13 nominations. The movie was the frontrunner to win the prestigious best picture prize, capping its sweep of other major awards this year.

Cillian Murphy, the Irish actor who played physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer as he led the race to build the first atomic bomb, is considered the favorite for best actor. Murphy's main competition, according to awards pundits, is The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti.

Best actress may go to Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon, the real-life story about a murder plot to take over lucrative Osage oil rights in 1920s Oklahoma. If she prevails, Gladstone would be the first Native American actress to win an acting Oscar.