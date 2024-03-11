Oscars 2024 live updates: Stars and protestors descend at Dolby Theatre; check out early arrivals
Oscars 2024 live updates: Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno, Simu Liu and other stars gathered on Sunday to celebrate the best performances in film at the annual Academy Awards, a ceremony expected to turn into a toast to blockbuster atomic bomb drama Oppenheimer. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was set to return for the fourth time to emcee the film industry's highest honors from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The live broadcast on ABC starts at 4 p.m. PDT (2300 GMT), an hour earlier than usual....Read More
As stars began arriving to walk the red carpet, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters angered by the Israel-Gaza conflict shouted and slowed traffic in the blocks surrounding the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Oppenheimer, the three-hour drama directed by Christopher Nolan, led the field with 13 nominations. The movie was the frontrunner to win the prestigious best picture prize, capping its sweep of other major awards this year.
Cillian Murphy, the Irish actor who played physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer as he led the race to build the first atomic bomb, is considered the favorite for best actor. Murphy's main competition, according to awards pundits, is The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti.
Best actress may go to Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon, the real-life story about a murder plot to take over lucrative Osage oil rights in 1920s Oklahoma. If she prevails, Gladstone would be the first Native American actress to win an acting Oscar.
Oscars 2024: Ceasefire pins on red carpet
Billie Eilish, Poor Things star Ramy Youssef and more celebrities wore red pins in support of Artists for Ceasefire at the Oscars red carpet. Also sporting the Artists for Ceasefire pins on Sunday’s Oscars red carpet were Nimona actor Eugene Lee Yang, director Misan Harriman, behind best live action short nominee The After, and writer-director Kaouther Ben Hania, of best documentary feature nominee Four Daughters.
Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish and America Ferrera arrive
Oscar nominees tonight, singer Billie Eilish and Barbie actor America Ferrera were spotted bonding on the red carpet. Billie wore a black and white outfit and America chose a shimmery, fitted pink number.
Oscars 2024: Where to stream the show?
Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2022 ceremony live on Disney+ Hotstar from 4:00 AM on Monday, March 11. Here's where to watch the show from around the world.
Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant!
Actor Vanessa Hudgens, who is hosting the red carpet pre-show, was among the first to arrive. She was spotted in a black dress with a huge baby bump! Congratulations to the mother-to-be.
Oscars 2024: Protests outside Dolby Theatre
Hundreds of pro-Palestine protestors also took to the streets on Oscars night. "While you're watching, bombs are dropping," one sign read. "The Oscars are happening down the road while people are being murdered, killed, bombed," said 38-year-old business owner Zinab Nassrou. Security has been beefed up at the event with police saying they would hope for a peaceful protest and safety of those attending the event.