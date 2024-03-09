Oscars 2024: How to watch 96th Academy Awards around the world, live streaming, date, time

Oscars 2024: The glitz and glam return to Hollywood as the 96th Academy Awards approach! Get ready to witness the night celebrating the best in cinema. This year's ceremony, hosted by none other than the host Jimmy Kimmel returning for the fourth time, promises unforgettable moments. Want to catch the excitement live? From live streaming options to broadcast schedules, here's your comprehensive guide on how to watch the Oscars 2024, unless you have one of those rare tickets to visit in person. This image released by Universal Pictures shows Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)(AP)

Where is Oscars 2024 happening?

From Oppenheimer to Killers of the Flower Moon, and even Barbie, the 96th Academy Awards promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Get ready to witness it all streaming live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, hosted at Ovation Hollywood.

Oscars 2024: When and where to watch

To catch Oscras 2024 or 96th Academy Awards live you can tune in to ABC which normally has a tradition of airing it every air. To catch the live broadcast of the Oscars 2024, you can tune in to ABC, which traditionally airs the event every year. The ceremony will be televised by ABC in the United States, and it will also be available for streaming on abc.com, the ABC app, and various streaming platforms that offer ABC programming. This year Oscars will be aired on a revised time i.e. 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

How to watch Oscars 2024 in different parts of the world

Australia: Channel 7 and 7Plus streamer (10 a.m. local time)

Canada: CTV and CTV.ca app (6:30 p.m. ET)

New Zealand: Disney+ (time varies)

United Kingdom: ITV1 and ITVX (10:15 p.m. London time)

Europe: Various networks including Duo networks, Nova Television, Pickx+, HRT 1 and HRT 2, TV2, YLE Teema Fem, Canal+, ProSieben, and more.

Asia: Disney+ Hotstar, Wowow, meWatch, Channel 5, CJ ENM, and more.

Middle East & Africa: Yes Movies HD, MBC, Shahid Plus, DStv’s M-Net, and more.

Latin America: TNT, CNN Chile, HBO Max, Azteca 7, Azteca 13, and more.

Baltics, Bulgaria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine: Various local broadcasters and streaming platforms.

Oscars 2024 presenters

Among the top presenters this year are Jamie Lee Curtis, John Mulaney, Michelle Yeoh, Dwayne Johnson, Rita Moreno, Mahershala Ali, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chris Hemsworth, Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Bad Bunny, Octavia Spencer, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan, Jennifer Lawrence, Al Pacino, Jessica Lange, Kate McKinnon, Ramy Youssef, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Nicolas Cage, and Sam Rockwell.

Oscars 2024 top nominees

All eyes are on Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which has already snagged multiple Golden Globes and SAG awards. It would be interesting to see if Cillian Murphy manages to take home his first Oscars win. The film is leading with 13 nominations followed by other top-nominated films like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon.