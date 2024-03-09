Taylor Swift races to kiss Travis Kelce backstage in Singapore, pulls curtain for tight hug

Amid the glittering lights and cheering crowd of Singapore's Eras tour, Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance backstage, setting Swifties' hearts aflutter. However, it's Taylor Swift who steals the show, giving her boyfriend a Karma shoutout before racing into his arms and going for a minute-long kiss. The video in no time captured the social media buzz, with fans gushing over the romantic moment, labeling it a perfect 'love in the air'. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set sail on a private boat date in Sydney before his departure(pic-via X, TikTok)

Taylor-Travis love story in Singapore

Previously, we detailed how the NFL star flew with his crew to Singapore before making stops in Philadelphia and Cleveland to support his brother, Jason Kelce, who recently announced his retirement from football. Travis Kelce, accompanied by the Kansas City Chiefs manager and his close-knit group of friends, then jetted off to Singapore to attend the Era tour's fifth night.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Travis Kelce cheering on his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during her Eras Tour concert in Singapore. During the show, Taylor gave him a special shout-out, by changing the lyrics of Karma to reference him as the "guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." And look who came straight to her after flying across the globe to meet her overseas. As the concert drew to a close, concertgoers noticed the NFL star waiting for the Grammy winner. Moments later, their hearts swelled as Taylor rushed into his open arms, embracing him tightly in a warm hug and exchanging a few sweet kisses.

After their spontaneous kiss, Taylor, still adorned in her dazzling concert attire, gently pushed Travis behind the curtains for a moment of privacy. Earlier during the evening, the Kansas City Tight End was spotted enjoying the show while dancing and cheering from the VIP box. He was accompanied by his group of friends who kept cheering for the singer throughout the concert.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Day 5 in Singapore

Taylor has completed five out of her six scheduled performances in Singapore. At Friday’s show, she showcased two mashups: combining Sparks Fly from Speak Now with Gold Rush from Evermore, and pairing False God from Lover with the live debut of Slut! from 1989 (Taylor's Version). Her series of concerts in Singapore will end with a final performance in the city on Saturday.