Travis Kelce crashes Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert with friends amid health concerns

It's like watching a real-life romance novel unfold as Kelce hops continents to be with his leading lady. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end has touched down in the Southeast Asian region to support his sweetheart Taylor Swift, who is currently on a Singapore tour with two remaining shows. The Cruel Summer singer received a mid-concert surprise as Kelce and his friends appeared at the venue following their tour across several regions, including stops in Philadelphia and Cleveland. Megan Fox shares a different version of the picture of herself posing alongside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Machine Gun Kelly at the Kansas City Chiefs after party(Megan Fox/ Instagram, Popbase/X, formerly Twitter)

Kelce, who appears to be thoroughly enjoying his post-Super Bowl vacation, took the chance to bond with his brother, Jason Kelce, who recently announced his retirement from professional football. Following this, the star tight end wasted no time in jetting off to Singapore with his friends and crew to visit his girlfriend, Taylor. This comes just days after reports surfaced of the singer battling coughing fits during her performances.

Kelce's manager, André Eanes, shared the news of his arrival in Singapore, while Kelce's close friend, Harry Clark, hinted at their presence with an Instagram story with Singapore's skyline in the backdrop on Thursday. This suggests that the group has indeed arrived in Asia. However a photograph with Swift is still needed to confirm is presence at the gig.

Amid all the guessing games about Travis showing up at the concert, he's pulling off a swoon-worthy move by hopping over to Singapore. Looks like he's winning big in the supportive boyfriend department!

A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Taylor is super busy with her tour, but Travis and her are continuing to make things work. He is enjoying his life in the off season while trying to be as supportive as possible of Taylor. They make a great match and both see a real future together. They have talked about next steps and are on the same page.”

- It's quite intriguing to witness Kelce jet-setting overseas to be with his girl, but this isn't his first rodeo at a Swift concert. Just like the Lover singer barely missed his NFL matches, it seems the Kansas City tight end is equally determined not to miss his girlfriend's show. Earlier, he was right there in Sydney during her Australia tour era.