5 days passed after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade shootout. Here’s what we know so far

A mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade killed a mother of two and wounded over 20 people, including children. A person views a memorial dedicated to the victims of last week's mass shooting in front of Union Station, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Authorities say two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

Two teenagers were charged for the shooting that scared and scarred the community. The Chiefs supported the victims and families with funds and visits. Investigators were still trying to find out which gun caused the death and injuries. The shooting was the 48th mass shooting in the US this year and the second at a sports celebration.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ| What we know so far about the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade shooting

Here is what we know so far about the incident and its aftermath: