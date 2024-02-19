5 days passed after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade shootout. Here’s what we know so far
Feb 19, 2024 01:39 PM IST
Tragedy strikes at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade with a mass shooting, leaving 1 dead and 22 wounded, including children. Two teenagers face charges
A mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade killed a mother of two and wounded over 20 people, including children.
Two teenagers were charged for the shooting that scared and scarred the community. The Chiefs supported the victims and families with funds and visits. Investigators were still trying to find out which gun caused the death and injuries. The shooting was the 48th mass shooting in the US this year and the second at a sports celebration.
Here is what we know so far about the incident and its aftermath:
- On Thursday, at 1:30 p.m., near the parade’s end, gunshots made fans run and scream. Some mistook them for fireworks. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing people running and screaming for cover.
- The Kansas City police chief said the shooting was the result of a “dispute between several people that ended in gunfire” and not related to any “terrorism or homegrown violent extremism.”
- Initally, the police detained 3 people later, the Jackson County Family Court announced that two juveniles are in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center for charges related to the shooting and resisting arrest. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow. In Missouri, juveniles under 18 are usually tried in the juvenile system, which keeps their identities and records confidential.
- Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and a local DJ, was the victim of the shooting. Her friends said she was a fun-loving person who enjoyed music and sports. She succumbed to a chest wound after undergoing surgery, The Kansas City Star reported.
- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will also check the bullets and shell casings from the scene against their databases of guns and weapons. They hope to find a match that could lead them to the shooter.
- KC Strong, an emergency response fund for the shooting victims and their families, was launched by the Kansas City Chiefs and the United Way of Greater Kansas City, the team said on X Friday.
The fund will “support victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders,” the team added.
Patrick Mahomes, the team’s quarterback, and his wife, Brittany, met with two sisters, aged 8 and 10, who were wounded in the leg, their family stated. The Mahomes couple took photos with the siblings in their hospital rooms.
Taylor Swift also donated $50,000 each to a GoFundMe for Lopez-Galvan’s family.
- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called the suspects “thugs” after the shooting. He said, “We can’t let some thugs just take over and ruin what happened.” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was not happy with his comment. He said it was a racial “dog whistle.”
Lucas spoke to Steve Kraske on the local radio show “Up to Date” on Friday. He said, “I have respect for the governor. We get along well. I disagree strongly with how he would describe that situation. I certainly do think this was criminal activity. It was lawlessness, and I think that that’s troubling. But ‘thugs’ is a dog whistle in the most classic sense.”
