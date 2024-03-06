Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper to make romance official at 2024 Oscars: Report

Bradley Cooper is going to “hard launch” his romance with model Gigi Hadid sooner than expected. According to a new report, the fashion icon and Hollywood A-lister might be making their official red carpet debut as a couple at the upcoming Oscars ceremony. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper(AFP)

The couple, reported to be dating since October last year, has kept a relatively low profile, although they have been seen together more frequently. However, they have yet to make a public appearance together on the red carpet and the 2024 Oscars might be a great choice.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Garrison Brown, son of Sister Wives’ stars dies at 25 by apparent suicide

Bradley Cooper to go public with Gigi Hadid at Oscars?

According to a close source, Cooper—who is up for an Oscar for Maestro on Sunday—plans to attend the Vanity Fair party with his supermodel girlfriend. Another source mentioned that their relationship is getting more serious as they get closer to each other. “It’s definitely getting more serious, they are totally into each other.” They said.

Another source mentioned that the supermodel will join Cooper at the Oscars after-party. “I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside.” The 2024 Academy Awards are scheduled for March 11. Alongside Cooper's nomination for the top acting award, "Maestro" is also up for Best Picture. Given his role as the film's director, he's expected to accept the award if it wins. Despite being nominated for an Academy Award 12 times, Cooper has never won the coveted prize.

Also read: Twilight Saga goes animated, John Wick TV Series starring Keanu Reeves in works

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s dating timeline

Gigi and Cooper's romantic connection first surfaced in October when they were spotted having dinner together in New York. Later, they were seen spending time together on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. This occurred a few weeks after Hadid had been rumored to be involved with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Page Six reported that Hadid has already been introduced to Cooper's mother, Gloria Campano. They were seen together during the Golden Globes in January, enjoying dinner at the popular restaurant Giorgio Baldi in LA.