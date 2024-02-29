 Bradley Cooper confesses he didn't ‘really love’ daughter Lea when she was born | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Bradley Cooper confesses he didn't love daughter Lea when she was born: ‘Would I die if someone came in with a gun?’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 29, 2024 07:11 PM IST

Bradley Cooper and his former girlfriend Irina Shayk became parents to Lea in 2017. But the actor recently revealed he wasn't in love with his daughter then.

Actor-filmmaker Bradley Cooper is a loving father now, but he wasn't one always. On a recent episode of Armchair Expert podcast, Bradley had quite a candid confession to make about his six-year-old daughter Lea. He said while he was ‘fascinated’ by her when she was born in March 2017, he didn't exactly ‘love’ her. (Also Read: Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Billie Eilish react to their Oscar 2024 nominations: ‘We are all so grateful’)

Bradley Cooper with his daughter Lea at a screening of his movie Maestro.
Bradley's confession

“The first eight months — I don’t even know if I really love the kid. It’s dope. It’s cool. I’m watching this thing morph. That’s my experience. Fascinated by it. Loved taking care of it. But would I die if someone came in with a gun?," said Bradley on the podcast.

He added that he only grew to love his daughter a few months later. “I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad. I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor. I’m like, ‘Why? We’re speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind’s coming in.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, no, there’s a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we’re gonna drop it.’ Because this is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there’s something more important than you,” he explained.

About Bradley

Bradley has been dating Russian model Irina Shayk intermittently since 2015. While they've separated now, they continue to co-parent Lea and go on holidays together. He's now dating model Gigi Hadid whereas she's moved on with retired NFL star Tom Brady.

On the work front, Bradley is nominated in the Best Actor, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay categories for his latest directorial Maestro, in which he also essayed the titular role. On bagging these nods, Bradley had said, “We are all so grateful to be recognised along all of these incredible works of art this year. And the performances from every actor who I so admire. Thank you to Jamie, Alex and Nina Bernstein for allowing their parents' story to be out there in the world and thank you to the Academy. We are very honoured to be included.”

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will stream live in India on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11 at 4 am.

