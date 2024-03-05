Oscars 2024: When and where to watch the 96th Academy Awards in India

One of the most awaited nights of the year is just round the corner. The Academy Awards is scheduled for March 10, 2024 (EST). Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the show for the fourth time. While the red-carpet celebrations and the award gala itself will take place on Sunday night in the US, owing to the time difference, it will be early Monday morning in India by then. Here's everything about where you can catch the live telecast and streaming of the Oscars in India. (Also read: Oscars 2024: Barbie and Oppenheimer to Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon, a guide to Best Picture) The Academy Awards will be held on March 11.

Where to watch the Oscars in India

The Oscars will be presented at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2022 ceremony live on Disney+ Hotstar from 4:00 AM on Monday, March 11. On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of Disney plus Hotstar shared a reel of most of the Oscar-nominated films this year, and wrote in the caption: “Grab your snacks and settle in for a star-studded day! Oscars 2024, streaming live on #DisneyPlusHotstar, March 11. Let the show begin!”

The reel presented snippets from several nominated clips including Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Maestro, Poor Things and American Fiction among others.

More details

Al Pacino, Bad Bunny, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michelle Yeoh, Regina King, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer, Ramy Youssef, Ke Huy Quan, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Rockwell, and Zendaya were announced as the presenters.

Alongside the live telecast, the official X handle of the ceremony's organisers - the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (@TheAcademy) - will tweet details about the winners of each category in real-time.

This year, Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, Oppenheimer, is an odds-on favourite to win multiple Oscars. The Cillian Murphy-led drama is leading with 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Some of the other nominated films are Barbie, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Catch HT's coverage of the Oscars and the 2024 Awards season here. We have reviews, predictions and more.